For about two weeks, elementary school classrooms across Allen County have collectively welcomed about 100 children preparing for a milestone – kindergarten.
Three schools in each Fort Wayne Community Schools and East Allen County Schools are hosting the Kindergarten Countdown kids – Indian Village, Maplewood and Northcrest elementary schools of FWCS and Heritage Elementary, New Haven Primary and Southwick Elementary of EACS.
A United Way of Allen County program, Kindergarten Countdown is celebrating its 10th anniversary.
Rob Haworth, president and CEO of the local United Way, said he can especially appreciate the program because of his background as a school leader.
"As a former superintendent, I know first-hand how critical that transition into kindergarten is for both families and students and the impact this program has had in our community," Haworth said in a statement.
Kindergarten Countdown began in 2013 with 59 students in four classrooms. This year, 115 youngsters are in eight classrooms, a news release said.
The program, which has served more than 1,100 students overall, was created to help children who might be at risk of starting kindergarten behind their peers. It uses a hands-on, exploratory approach to learning and covers basic literacy and math skills.
Activities have evolved to include a parent day, a field trip to Eagle Marsh, visits from the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile and vision and hearing screenings, the release said. This year, the program partnered with the Fort Wayne Dance Collective to have workshops for each class.
Teresa Knoblauch, an EACS administrator, described the program as invaluable. Making connections with teachers, support staff and bus drivers is just one benefit to students and their families.
"It affords our students an opportunity to prepare for kindergarten socially, emotionally and academically," the assistant superintendent of elementary education said in a statement.
The partnership has been a success, said Hayley Sauer, FWCS elementary education director.
"Our school community values the time, experiences, and learning with incoming kindergartners to better prepare and set them up for a successful start to the school year," she said in a statement.
This year's session started July 5 and ends July 31. The dates were chosen near the start of the academic year so participants can apply their new skills without much delay, the release said.
"Kindergarten Countdown is a great example of how United Way is able to bring together partners from a variety of different sectors including education, health services, arts, nonprofits, and local companies to support a strong start for these incoming kindergartners," Haworth said.