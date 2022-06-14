The Fort Wayne Community Schools board on Monday urged lawmakers to prioritize children’s lives in the wake of last month’s mass shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers.
Anne Duff, board president, started the discussion by noting she addressed the same topic about six months ago, when a gunman killed four students at a Michigan school. Duff said she was right when she said then that legislators weren’t going to “step it up.”
“This time around, I’m not going to say it’s our responsibility to step up our programs,” Duff said. “It’s our legislators’ turn to do something about the problem with gun violence.”
Throwing money at schools for items like bulletproof glass, metal detectors and door security isn’t the solution, Duff said.
“Doing that to our schools is not going to protect our children when they go to the mall,” she said. “It’s not going to protect our children when they go to the movie theater, when they go to concerts, when they’re at the park. The only thing that’s going to help is stricter gun laws.”
Board members with school-age children shared their worries. Rohli Booker, the board secretary, said her 9-year-old son recently had a nightmare about a school shooting.
“I didn’t even realize he was paying attention to this,” she said.
Member Julie Hollingsworth said she’s not interested in removing anyone’s right to own a firearm, but rights come with responsibilities. Other members shared that sentiment, indicating they favor reasonable regulations.
“We need help to protect our students,” member Jennifer Matthias said.
Maria Norman, vice president, called on the community to hold lawmakers accountable and encouraged citizens to share their input with their representatives.
“Could you imagine if our communities rallied together and we all called our senators to say, ‘You might receive a million dollars from the NRA, but you represent me, and I don’t approve of how you’re voting, laws you’re making, there needs to be a change,’” Norman said.
Also Monday, the board unanimously ratified collectively bargained agreements between the district and the Fort Wayne Nurses Association and Fort Wayne Classified Association, whose members include tradespeople and groundskeeping staff.
The salaries and wages of these employees will increase by 4%, which is consistent with increases for teachers. The four-year contracts will be reopened in 2023 and 2025 to renegotiate compensation.
“These negotiated changes will assist in the recruitment and retention of nurses and our classified staff,” according to the board packet.
The unions each have a few dozen members.