Jennifer Lash didn't seem to tire of her script about watersheds and pollution as she greeted group after group of young campers this morning at Purdue University Fort Wayne.
Lash, a City Utilities program manager, quickly covered the basics – defining watersheds and asking the elementary schoolers about Fort Wayne's three rivers – before inviting them to squirt colored liquids on a watershed model. Using a spray bottle to simulate rain, Lash demonstrated how pollutants – the colored liquids – can contaminate bodies of water.
At least one group seemed stunned by the result based on the multiple "Oh my God" exclamations.
"That's why you only want rain to go in your storm drains," Lash said.
Hers was among several stations the Future Leaders of TEC – technology, engineering and computer science – campers visited on campus. The children will return daily through Thursday for activities about manufacturing, automotive and robotics engineering.
The experience is supported by Indiana Youth Programs on Campus, a Lilly Endowment initiative that helps Indiana colleges create or enhance existing high-quality, on-campus programs for students ages 5 to 18.
Purdue University received a $733,173 implementation grant last year. As a sub-recipient, the local campus got $149,981. It is benefiting four summer camps in areas such as physics research, mathematics, technology, engineering and computer science this summer, Purdue Fort Wayne spokesman Geoff Thomas said by email.