Indiana’s Marching Band State Finals are underway from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, with two area bands among the 10 competing in Class C.
Concordia Lutheran was the area’s top finisher in the class, which was won by Ellettsville's Edgewood High School
The Marching Cadets, directed by Jennifer Porath, placed 9th. After the performance, she expressed pride in her students.
Porath said the show, “Come Thou Font,” improved each week of the season and said it was “just a privilege to be here.”
“It's just a really cool opportunity to be able to share God's love and God's message to a brand new audience in a very open space like this at Lucas Oil,” Porath said. “To unashamedly share that message is very, very powerful and what Concordia is all about.”
Devin Hairston, a senior in the Cadets’ color guard, said the show was “awesome” and that the band and color guard worked together to overcome adversity during their performance.
“We had a little bit of a mishap in the ballad,” Hairston said, “but I think we all worked together and got around it and still had a great show.”
Hairston said the band has been on an “upwards incline” during the past four years and hopes incoming Concordia Lutheran students carry on that trajectory.
“I really hope that everyone who joins here in the future really understands that this is a family and not just a band,” Hairston said.
Angola’s Marching Hornets, who finished in 10th place, performed “The Purple Thread.” Director Bob Myers said his band had a “pretty good run.”
“I think they're about as good as they're going to be at this point,” he said.
Myers began leading the band last year. Before that, their last visit to the state finals was in 2017.
“We went in last year and made it (to finals),” Myers said. “Having an opportunity to come back the very next year I think is … definitely building the foundation. Hopefully, we can continue to build on what we accomplished this season and today."
This story will be updated throughout the day.
Remaining Schedule - Area Bands:
Class B
1:20 p.m. - North Side
Class D
5:30 p.m. - Woodlan
6:40 p.m. - Adams Central
Class A
8:15 a.m. - Carroll
10 p.m. - Homestead