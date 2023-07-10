A retired Elkhart County teacher has given an unexpected $1.5 million gift to Manchester University, from which she received an elementary-education degree in 1953, the university announced today.
Alice R. Dentier, an elementary-school teacher for at least 30 years in Elkhart Community Schools, died Jan. 1 at age 95, the university with campuses in North Manchester and Fort Wayne said in a statement.
According to records found by the Elkhart County Historical Museum, Dentier taught in the school corporation from at least 1955 to 1985.
"Receiving an unexpected and unrestricted realized bequest is always an exciting day in the office," said Melanie Harmon, Manchester's vice president for advancement, in the statement. "We are overwhelmed with gratitude."
Harmon said Dentier was "a quiet hero" who "was a regular contributor to Manchester over the years, but she never let on that she planned such a large bequest."
University President Stacy Young said in the statement: "Alice Dentier's legacy will live on in generations to come. I wish we could have thanked her in person."