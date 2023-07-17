Manchester University announced today its $45 million Manchester Bold capital campaign has exceeded its goal two years early.
The university said $45.5 million had been raised through the campaign since July 2018. The public part of the campaign began last fall.
"Despite a pandemic shutdown, economic uncertainty and tumultuous times, our generous donors allowed Manchester to complete the campaign a full two years early," said Melanie Harmon, vice president for advancement, in a statement. "I can't thank you enough for stepping up and giving from the heart."
Among the results of the campaign, Manchester said:
• Thirty new endowed student scholarships have been established.
• Nursing programs have been launched, including a four-year bachelor of science in nursing and a 16-month accelerated track for those with a bachelor's degree in another field.
• A new marching band has been established, and the women's varsity wrestling program is recruiting for fall 2024.
• The university is to offer a two-year online master's degree in nutrition and nutrigenomics.
• The new university chime tower and Spartan Stadium have been completed.
The university said nearly $11 million was raised for The Manchester Fund, which bridges gaps and addresses unexpected needs of students or facilities so the university can focus on teaching and learning while handling day-to-day realities.
Manchester said it would continue its initiative to renovate Otho Winger Memorial Hall, home to the music and visual arts programs, which is now at 60% of its $5 million goal.