Two Manchester College graduates are giving $1.25 million to their alma mater, Manchester University said today.
Paris and Becky Ball-Miller have designated a $1 million planned gift to the Arden and Charmaine Ball Endorsed Scholarship Fund, which gives preference to first-generation college students who major in peace studies, religion or environmental studies, the university with campuses in North Manchester and Fort Wayne said in a statement.
They are also giving $250,000 during a five-year period, with $150,000 more to the endowed scholarship, $50,000 to The Manchester Fund and $50,000 to the Manchester Bold New Initiatives Fund, the statement said.
The $45 million Manchester Bold capital campaign is raising money for the endowment and scholarships, The Manchester Fund, new initiatives and upgrading Otho Winger Memorial Hall.
Early in their marriage, the couple acquired Troyer Foods in Goshen. Before retiring, they created an Employee Stock Ownership Plan and funded it with 100% of the shares of the company.
Becky Ball-Miller earned a bachelor of science in biology and environmental studies in 1982. She served 10 years on Manchester's board. Her husband earned a bachelor of science in accounting in 1981 and served six years on the board.
They have given nearly $700,000 to Manchester through the years, once even taking out a loan to help the trustees meet a $1 million challenge to gain a $1-for-$1 matching grant.