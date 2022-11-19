Manchester University said today its College of Business is launching an esports management minor.
The announcement came during the Spartan Smash 2022 invitational for high school Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players, the university said in a statement.
It said the global competitive gaming industry has grown exponentially in recent years, with annual revenue of $12 billion and projected growth of 21.9% during the next eight years, according to businesswire.com.
There is a high demand for professionals who understand the management side of esports, said Sun Kang, Manchester associate professor of sport management, in the statement.
Kang said “the knowledge students will gain from learning about the complex esports ecosystem, such as the dynamics of esports teams, business opportunities that exist in marketing, sponsorship, event planning and facility management will help students be a part of this growing industry.”
Paired with a major such as business management, marketing, sport management, data science, digital media or education, the minor in esports management allows students to follow their passion for esports in whatever capacity they choose, the university said.
It said students will study the roles of esports coaches and managers at all levels, including youth, amateur, university and professional. They will focus on coaching concepts and strategies related to communication, training, psychological and mental health, team building and talent management, as well as budgeting and financial planning.