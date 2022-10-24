Manchester University has announced a new capital campaign, hoping to raise $45 million for what it calls "Manchester Bold: The Future is Ours."
Manchester privately announced the effort at a gala for donors Friday and publicly during Homecoming activities on Saturday. The university has already raised more than $36.8 million "in donations and commitments" towards the goal.
"We are boldly declaring that the world needs more Manchester graduates," university President Dave McFadden said in a statement. "This campaign is designed to help more students find Manchester, thrive here, and go on to improve the human condition."
The campaign will be led by Randy Brown, managing partner at Fort Wayne's Barnes & Thornburg LLP. A Manchester alumnus, Brown served on the school's board of trustees from 2005 to 2016, with three of those years as the board's chair.
"Manchester Bold" has three components, according to the release. Those include $5 million for a renovation of Winger Hall, an arts education building constructed in 1952; $6 million for the creation of a wellness and sport performance center; and $5.5 million to transform the school's Funderburg Library, adding opportunities such as 3D printing and virtual reality equipment.
Another $6.5 million will go to Manchester's "New Initiatives" fund, which in the past has helped launch programs such as the schools' marching band and its nursing program.
The Manchester Fund, which helps students financially address urgent needs, will get $11 million, and $8 million will be put toward an endowment.
About $1.5 million went toward Spartan Stadium, a football facility dedicated a year ago, and another $1.5 million went toward an unrestricted capital campaign that isn't tied to the other specific projects.
Melanie Harmon, the school's vice president for advancement, in a statement called it an "exciting time" in Manchester University's history.
"Our donors have been here for us from Day 1, and I am confident they will be here for us with Manchester Bold," Harmon said. "The need has never been greater, and the time is now."