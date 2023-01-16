Three donations totaling $1.5 million will support upgrades to one of the oldest buildings on Manchester University's main campus, the private institution announced today.
The $500,000 gifts from Chuck and Lisa Surack, an Arizona couple and an anonymous donor will benefit Otho Winger Memorial Hall, which houses the music and art departments, the university said in a news release.
Classrooms with proper acoustics and surround-sound equipment, art classrooms with important safety features and dedicated areas for graphic design are among the planned improvements, the release said.
"The renovation to Winger is a top priority for us and we are very excited about the opportunities that the new spaces will present," Melanie Harmon, vice president for advancement, said in a statement.
The donations were given in support of the $45 million Manchester Bold capital campaign.
