A months-long nationwide search for Manchester University's next president culminated with the announcement Monday that an alumna experienced in managing a two-campus institution will be in charge come July 1.
"It will be an amazing privilege to serve the institution that started my passion for higher education 31 years ago," Stacy Young told more than three dozen people during an introductory session at Manchester University Fort Wayne.
She will succeed Dave McFadden, who is retiring June 30.
Young, 49, has worked in higher education for more than 20 years, most recently as president of Montcalm Community College in Sidney, Michigan.
Manchester had an "exceptionally strong" candidate pool, said Dave Haist, who chaired the Presidential Search Committee. Young stood out because of her knowledge of higher education, her proven track record of leadership and her commitment to the communities she served, among other reasons.
"Stacy has a profound respect for the liberal arts roots of our institution," Haist said, "and will continue the vision of growth for our health professions programs here in Fort Wayne."