Manchester University’s presence in Fort Wayne is on the verge of getting bigger.
President Dave McFadden today will announce the university is investing more than $20 million in renovations and an expansion of its health science hub in Fort Wayne. Groundbreaking for the 32,000-square-foot addition is expected in the spring, a news release said.
“Our health care offerings in Fort Wayne are growing,” McFadden said, “and we need more space.”
The North Manchester-based institution opened its 80,000-square-foot building on Diebold Road near Parkview Regional Medical Center in 2012. It was built for the university’s doctor of pharmacy program, McFadden said.
He described the expansion as a strategic move that expands Manchester’s education opportunities in health careers in high demand, including physical therapy and nursing.
“We intend these programs in Fort Wayne will draw more undergraduate students to North Manchester and graduate more students who will find good careers here in northeast Indiana,” McFadden told The Journal Gazette.
The university – which is launching a Doctor of Physical Therapy and a Master of Science in Nutrition and Nutrigenomics next calendar year – will continue using its Fort Wayne facility during construction, he said. Nutrigenomics is the scientific study of the interaction of nutrition and genes, especially with regard to the prevention or treatment of disease.
McFadden is most excited about plans for a pro bono physical therapy clinic focusing on amputees. This will provide students and faculty hands-on opportunities to serve a high-need population, he said, noting that obesity and diabetes lead to a “large number” of amputations regionally.
The makeover also calls for a state-of-the-art lab, research and classroom spaces, nursing simulation and skills laboratory, and versatile collaboration areas, the release said. The façade facing Diebold Road will be replaced to include a new entrance and two-story addition.
W. Thomas Smith, dean of health sciences and pharmacy, said the university is maximizing space to accommodate students.
“We are designing Manchester University Fort Wayne for those who will practice well into the 21st century,” he said in a statement.
Mike Packnett, Parkview Health CEO, expects the project to benefit more than the university.
“Manchester’s expansion will be good for the region and help us meet critical health care needs in our communities,” he said in a statement.
Completion is expected in fall 2024 – the same time Trine University Fort Wayne is expected to open, also near Parkview Regional Medical Center. That $40 million facility will serve almost 700 students in Trine’s College of Health Professions.
McFadden acknowledged that other area private institutions – Trine, University of Saint Francis and Huntington University – offer quality health science programs, leading to “productive competition.” The winners are the universities and the region, he said.
“My vision for northeast Indiana, when it comes to health science education, is we have enough strong programs at these various institutions to really rise as a regional center for health education,” McFadden said.