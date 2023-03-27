A Manchester University Fort Wayne assistant professor whose research focuses on strategies to prevent the spread of health and scientific misinformation has received a $7,500 grant from the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy, a news release said.
Kathryn Marwitz, who teaches pharmaceutical sciences, is the fourth pharmacy program faculty member to receive a New Investigator Award in the last six years, the university said.
Marwitz’s proposal was titled “Evaluating the Impact of Information Literacy Education on Misinformation Debunking.” She seeks to improve information literacy in the community through training for health care providers.
“We will offer a one-hour educational program to health care professionals who choose to participate,” Marwitz said in a statement.
W. Thomas Smith, professor and dean of health sciences and pharmacy, described Marwitz as an emerging leading expert in this area. The release indicated misinformation about vaccines, medications and other health interventions has challenged public health efforts before and during the coronavirus pandemic.
“In addition to dispensing the correct medication itself, it is incumbent upon pharmacists to provide accurate information about the use of such medication and debunk myths and false beliefs patients may have as a result of widespread misinformation on social media,” Smith said in a statement.
Concordia
Five students from Concordia Lutheran High School’s DECA Chapter qualified for the International Career and Development Conference/Competition, which is set for April 21 to 26 in Orlando, Florida. They are freshman Kathryn Crook, senior Maddox Krocker, junior Lily Dry, sophomore Jack Habegger and junior Abby Scheiderer.
DECA – which stands for Distributive Education Clubs of America – is a business club at Concordia that prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management.
Conference
High school students in the Fort Wayne metro area have until April 12 to register for the Mayor’s Youth Engagement Council Mental Health Conference. It is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 19 at Indiana Tech’s Snyder Academic Center. Admission is free.
The event will include information about mental health, including techniques and resources for mental well-being. Go to bit.ly/3yRVP04 for information.
FAFSA
The Indiana Commission for Higher Education encourages all high school seniors and returning college students to file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, also known as FAFSA, by April 15. Students must file the FAFSA to receive funding and maintain state scholarships, including those through the 21st Century Scholars program.
File at www.fafsa.gov. The U.S. Department of Education provides email and live chat assistance for FAFSA filers and a helpline at 800-433-3243. Hoosier families can also access free assistance through INvestEd at www.investedindiana.org.
Grace
Grace College received a grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. through its Indiana Youth Programs on Campus initiative. The initiative is designed to help Indiana colleges and universities in their efforts to create high-quality, on-campus programs for Hoosier youth. Grace plans to use the grant to launch four camps this summer in the areas of engineering, exercise science, Indiana ecology and the arts. The school will provide scholarships for lower-income students who might not otherwise be able to attend. Contact academiccamps@grace.edu to express interest in a camp and receive additional information.
Huntington
David Lewis, associate professor and head women’s soccer coach at Huntington University, is the lead author of a textbook titled “Sports Ministry.” It is set to be released in April.
Ivy Tech
Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne received a donation of chef uniforms – including dozens of chef jackets, pants, aprons and hats – from alumna Lynn Haffner, owner of Island Scrubs. The items benefit the college’s culinary students and are worth an estimated $1,500.
Saint Francis
The University of Saint Francis has partnered with Ascend Indiana to help students with career and internship searches. Through the Ascend Network, the initiative’s online job matching platform, students can connect with Indiana jobs and internships matching their skill sets and interests, and they can receive one-on-one career guidance and job search support. This partnership also gives Indiana employers a platform for hiring Saint Francis students.
Scholarships
- Manchester University awarded Columbia City High School senior Madison “Maddy” Anderson• a full-ride Honors Scholarship. Given to just one incoming Manchester student annually, the scholarship covers tuition, fees, on-campus room and meal plan expenses for up to four years.
• Manchester has created a new scholarship for students in the incoming Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing Second Degree class. The Manchester Nursing Success Scholarship• will provide $14,000 to in-state and $5,000 to out-of-state students starting at Manchester University Fort Wayne this fall. The scholarship, made possible by donors, does not require an extra application from students. Instead, recipients will be determined based on their overall application to the nursing program. Program leaders say the intent is to award the scholarship to all qualified incoming students in the fall class. Go to www.manchester.edu for information.
- Fort Wayne Elks Lodge 155 granted scholarships to local seniors Noah Anthony, Blake Martin, Kennedy Cain, Morgan McEachern and Isabelle Lengerich• . Thirteen applicants wrote an essay describing what Americanism means to them.
Trine
The Theta Phi Alpha • sorority at Trine University raised about $25,700 for the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer at this year’s Big Man on Campus event.
