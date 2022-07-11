Manchester University will hold a virtual event Thursday and Friday for people interested in Doctor of Pharmacy programs.
The event is free and open to high schoolers and college students preparing for an education in health care. Students can attend either day.
Participants who are rising high school juniors and seniors will be awarded a $500 visit scholarship. College students who plan to apply to the Doctor of Pharmacy program for fall 2023 will be awarded a coupon code that discounts their application fee.
Visit www.manchester.edu/vpd for information.