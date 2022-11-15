Manchester University said today it would waive its $100 enrollment deposit for incoming undergraduates this fall and would credit those who have already deposited on their fall 2023 bill.
"We're waiving deposits for many of the same reasons we waived it during the pandemic, all related to families' financial concerns. These days, it is inflation and the state of the economy," said Ryon Kaopuiki, vice president for enrollment, in a statement. "We listen to prospective students and their families, and it is clear that waiving the deposit will be helpful to many."
Brandi Chauncey, director of admissions, said Manchester specializes in removing barriers.
Admitted students can declare their intent to enroll at Manchester by completing a short form in their admitted student portal, the statement said.