The Huntington County Community School Corporation is recommending a student who allegedly brought an "airsoft BB gun" to a middle school receive the maximum expulsion allowed by Indiana law.
The school corporation and Riverview Middle School were "made aware" Monday that a student had what they described as an airsoft BB gun. However, a search of the student's belongings and locker uncovered only CO2 cartridges – but no gun, the district said in a news release.
After school ended, administrators got a call from the local Boys and Girls Club. According to the release, the student bragged about being searched at school.
A second search of the student's belongings, this time at the Boys and Girls Club, found an "airsoft BB gun" in the student's possession. The gun was taken from the student by Riverview Middle School administrators.
The school contacted the student's parents immediately and, according to the release, the student began serving a 10-day suspension Tuesday.
"HCCSC will recommend the maximum expulsion allowed by Indiana law," the district's release said.
Indiana code dictates that for a student expelled during a school year's second semester, "the expulsion remains in effect for summer school and may remain in effect for the first semester of the following school year, unless otherwise modified or terminated by order of the governing body."
The district has been in contact with local law enforcement about the incident, according to the release. HCCSC did not immediately return a request for comment.