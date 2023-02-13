On an early spring day last year, Officer Juana Saldana of the Fort Wayne Police Department sat on the floor of a school hallway alongside a girl wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt, a colorful picture book opened between them.
The girl – a young Guatemalan student new to Fort Wayne – didn’t know much English, but that was OK. Saldana had skills for just this situation.
“Officer Saldana, who is fluent in Spanish, was able to read – in the student’s native language – and connect with this young girl on a personal level,” the police department said.
The police department submitted a picture of the moment in a nationwide Community Policing in Action photo contest, and it was chosen as one of 12 winners, department spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Webb said last month.
The Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, also known as the COPS Office, has held the contest for nine consecutive years. It is the federal component of the Department of Justice responsible for advancing community policing.
The COPS Office will feature the winning Fort Wayne photo in its e-newsletter and on its website’s homepage and its social media headers for a month this year, Webb said.
The Fort Wayne department, which didn’t identify the school or the girl, was the only photo contest winner from Indiana.
“We feel it exemplifies our commitment of service for everyone in our community and beautifully illustrates just one of the many daily interactions our officers have to improve and sustain positive community relations in our city,” the department wrote in the description accompanying the contest submission.
Saldana understands the value of mentoring and spends time with children in the community, especially those with limited English skills, the department said. It noted the officer was asked to meet the girl shown in the photo.
“By focusing on the relationships, our officers have built trust and earned the respect of the public,” the department said. “Programs, activities, interactions with the youth in our community are key to our continued success.”
Events
• Manchester University will offer presentations about climate change and climate justice at 11 a.m. today, 7 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday at Cordier Auditorium on the North Manchester campus. The first two sessions will focus on advocacy and biodiversity, respectively. The last event is a keynote address titled “Imagine Justice, Transformation and Liberation.” The events are free and open to the public. Go online to bit.ly/3JLhYDZ to register. Email discussionday@manchester.edu for information.
• Purdue University Fort Wayne will celebrate homecoming this week. To see a schedule of homecoming events, go online to www.pfw.edu/.
•
• Trine University’s Franks School of Education will host Tara Cocanower, Indiana’s 2023 Teacher of the Year, at its annual Excellence in Education Speaker Series on Feb. 20. The event is scheduled from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in Fabiani Theatre inside the Rick L. and Vicki L. James University Center on the Angola campus. The event is free and open to the public.
Huntington
• Purdue University’s veterinary nursing distance learning program will be available through Huntington University as part of an agreement between the institutions. Graduates of the program will earn two degrees in four years: a Bachelor of Science in animal health from Huntington and an associate in Applied Science in veterinary nursing from Purdue. The new program is part of Huntington’s Haupert Institute for Agricultural Studies and will launch in the fall. Applications are being accepted now.
Manchester
Manchester University students Caleb Mossburg of Fort Wayne, Taylor Ruby of Columbia City and Audrey Armbrecht• of Decatur were initiated in The Rho Chi Society, a pharmacy honor society. The university’s pharmacy program is based in Fort Wayne.
PFW
• Purdue Fort Wayne’s Student Government Association partnered with the Division of Enrollment Management and the Student Experience to provide a pilot student shuttle program this semester. The program is designed for students living in student housing on the Waterfield Campus, and at The Arch and St. Joe apartment complexes, to get free rides to Walb Student Union. The program started in January with rides offered from 8:15 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 8:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. on Fridays, running in about 15-minute increments. Another service to be offered during the pilot will be a trip to Kroger, 4120 N. Clinton St., that will start about 1:35 p.m. on Fridays.
Recognition
Independent Colleges of Indiana announced the members of its newest ICI Leadership Academy cohort include Kelly Arney of Grace College; Becky Benjamin and Jeff Lehman of Huntington University; Courtney Shull of Indiana Tech; Heather Twomey of Manchester University; and Francisco Ortiz of Trine University. The yearlong program specializes in the talent development needs of faculty and staff members of private college campuses.
•
• The National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security designated Indiana Tech as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense in recognition of the university’s Bachelor of Science in cybersecurity program. Schools with the designation are thoroughly assessed by the agencies to determine their capabilities and ensure that their students are receiving top-notch education to become leaders in a variety of cybersecurity fields.
• The College Board honored seven Indiana schools, including Oak Farm Montessori School, with the AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award. Recipients have achieved either 50% or higher female examination-taker representation in one of or both AP computer science courses, or a percentage of female computer science exam takers that meets or exceeds that of the school’s female population.
Saint Francis
University of Saint Francis student Monica Sweigert was appointed to a one-year term as the Bachelor of Social Work student representative on the National Association of Social Workers-Indiana Board of Directors.
Danielle Blagojevic• joined Saint Francis as assistant athletic director for communications. Blagojevic previously served as sports information director with the Indiana Tech athletic department.
Scholarships
• The American Agri-Women Foundation will accepting applications for the 2023 Daughters of American Agriculture scholarships through March 1. The Jean Ibendahl Scholarship is for ages 18-23, and the Sister Thomas More Bertels Scholarship is for ages 24 and older. Any farm, ranch or agri-business woman may apply to pursue accredited courses in agriculture leadership, communications, rural sociology, medicine or other college-level studies directly related to agriculture. Visit https://americanagriwomen.org/scholarships for an application.
Students and parents who have a favorite teacher can nominate the individual for Teacher Honor Roll. Send nominations to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net.
To submit an item, send a typed release from the school or organization to Education Notebook, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net at least two weeks before the desired publication date.