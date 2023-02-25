It’s easy for Miles Fulwider to name-drop when talking about alumni of the University of Saint Francis music technology program.
The graduates have collaborated with well-known artists including David Crosby, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift. Others have worked for Loverboy, for Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters and at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California.
Now, more than 15 years since the program began, leaders hope to announce a sixth music technology concentration this spring, pending approval, said Fulwider, the director.
The university remains committed to the program even as officials reconsider Saint Francis’ downtown Fort Wayne campus, which has served music technology students for seven years.
“Regardless of possible future changes to USF downtown, our music technology program will continue as a vital training ground for students pursuing careers in the music industry,” university President the Rev. Eric Zimmer said in a statement.
Zimmer told The Journal Gazette last fall that the Catholic university is open to selling its downtown property as it prioritizes its main 132-acre campus about 2 miles away.
Located at Berry Street and Fairfield Avenue, the Music Technology Center offers practice spaces for individuals and ensembles, recording studios, mixing suites and a piano lab, among other amenities. Students can use the space 24/7.
“I love the access,” said Sydney Wagner, a junior from the Chicago suburbs. “I love the studios.”
Shakerra Salter, a freshman who wants to be a producer and musician, appreciated the “ability to jump right in immediately.”
They are among about 40 music technology majors, which makes the program the second-largest in the Division of Creative Arts, Fulwider said.
“We’re healthy and vibrant,” he added.
Students can learn how to produce music from different genres and styles, how to score movies and, among other skills, how to provide sound for live events such as concerts, festivals and church services. Courses also offer insight about the music industry’s business side and address topics including copyright, royalties, event production, promotion and management.
Students learn from faculty members who have produced projects for various artists; have performed and engineered music for film and commercials; and have served as producer and recording engineer for award-winning artists. One faculty member, Phil Schurger, is described on the program website as a renowned composer and guitarist.
Along with working with high-profile musicians, alumni have also stayed in Fort Wayne, finding success in various positions at Sweetwater Sound and at entertainment venues including Embassy Theatre, Fulwider said.
“Our students develop an understanding of the multifaceted areas of music technology from the knowledge, mentorship and connections of our well-rounded and talented faculty,” Zimmer said.
Harrison Lantz, a freshman from Michigan, likes the breadth of course options, he said, explaining he doesn’t have to limit himself. He transferred to Saint Francis this semester after deciding studying business at Western Michigan University wasn’t for him.
“They just throw you in,” Lantz said of the music technology program, noting he learned a lot in his first few weeks.
Lantz likely isn’t the only student who feels that way. The music industry isn’t an easy business, Fulwider said, so the university wouldn’t be doing students any favors by easing the curriculum.
“They get dumped right into the deep end,” he said.
But not without a life vest. Upperclassmen are open to teaching and providing advice to the younger students, freshmen Tor Kloski and David Hernandez said. Hernandez described that as amazing, considering the egos in the music industry.
The faculty’s connection with former students stands out to Kloski, who said other colleges she considered didn’t talk about their graduates. Hearing about alumni’s successes is inspiring, she said, because those stories confirm her dreams are possible.
Any doubts Lantz had about transferring to Saint Francis to pursue his ambitions of becoming a recording artist are gone.
“Now that I’m here,” he said, “I know anything is possible.”