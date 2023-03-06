A group of percussionists visited a southwest Fort Wayne elementary school to share an environmental message – only rain goes in the drains.
The Dumpster Drummers’ February performance at Lindley Elementary School kicked off a series of concerts the educational group will provide to all Fort Wayne Community elementary schools at no cost with sponsorship from the Clean Drains initiative, a news release said.
Clean Drains Fort Wayne is a collaborative initiative between Friends of the Rivers and Fort Wayne City Utilities. It uses art to convey the message that only rain should go in storm drains to protect the St. Marys, St. Joseph and Maumee rivers.
The initiative’s other efforts have included enlisting artists to paint art murals around storm drains.
Meanwhile, the release said, the Dumpster Drummers uses art to promote recycling and environmental conservation. The musicians perform on recycled and repurposed instruments, the release said, and they have brought their message to schools and libraries throughout Fort Wayne for more than a decade.
The release noted the group even wrote a song for Clean Drains.
“Each performance will utilize school assemblies and classroom workshops to promote community recycling programs, keeping our water clean and other environmental concerns,” the release said.
Canterbury
Canterbury School announced a multi-year partnership with the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne for its annual Jonathan Hancock Lecture Series, effective immediately. The foundation will help support and expand public awareness of and access to the lecture series, which the school founded in 2019 to bring nationally renowned speakers to Fort Wayne annually. The spring 2023 event is scheduled for 7 p.m. April 18 at the Arts United Center, 300 E. Main St. Tickets are $10 and available at www.canterburyschool.org. Proceeds will benefit The Mom of an Addict, a Fort Wayne-based nonprofit that provides education and support to families affected by substance use disorder.
Donations
Verizon retailer TCC conducted its 10th annual Teachers Rock initiative last month. TCC allocated funds for stores nationwide, including those in Fort Wayne, to shower educators with love and support. This included providing catered meals, gift cards, various sweets and school supply kits.
FWCS
Fort Wayne Community Schools will hold Passport to Pre-K, a registration and information event, from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at North Side High School, 475 E. State Blvd. It is for students entering pre-K next academic year. Half-day pre-K programs will run from 8:50 to 11:30 a.m. and from 12:50 to 3:30 p.m. Full-day pre-K students will attend school from 8:50 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Call the Family and Community Engagement Center at 467-2120 or visit https://fortwayneschools.org/prek for information.
Indiana Tech
Indiana Tech’s inaugural Day of Giving raised more than $105,600 from 414 donors. The 24-hour fundraiser benefited scholarships, academic programs, student organizations and athletics.
Indiana Wesleyan
Indiana Wesleyan University-National & Global announced it is offering a certificate program in essential business practices, enabling students to prepare for a business career and provide a pathway to earning an associate degree. The certificate takes about eight months to complete, and all credit hours can be transferred into the university’s Associate of Science in business.
Grace
Grace College has formed a partnership with Ascend Indiana to connect more students to career opportunities. Through the Ascend Network, the initiative’s online job matching platform, students can connect with Indiana jobs and internships that match their skills and interests, and they can receive increased one-on-one career guidance and job search support. The resource is offered at no cost to students.
PFW
Members of the Black Student Union at Purdue University Fort Wayne spent a weekend in February touring Atlanta. Highlights included visiting the Black College Fair, attending the Historically Black Colleges and Universities All-Star Battle of the Bands at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and touring The King Center and MLK’s childhood home. The trip required three vans and 14 hours of travel each way.
As of Jan. 1, students who attend schools in Allen County, including Purdue Fort Wayne and Indiana University Fort Wayne, can secure library cards for the Allen County Public Library system, even if they live outside the county.
Recognition
Warsaw Community Schools was spotlighted by the University of Virginia’s Partnership for Leaders in Education as a district that is leading the way to embrace transformations in education following the coronavirus pandemic. The report, “Exploring New Frontiers for K-12 Systems Transformation,” highlights Warsaw’s investment in staff and its solutions to attracting and retaining staff.
The Hispanic Heritage Foundation announced the recipients of the 24th annual Hispanic Heritage Youth Awards included Canterbury High School student Victoria Zambrano.
The Journal Gazette is launching a new feature in Education Notebook called Student Spotlight. Educators and other school employees can nominate students deserving of attention for their leadership or contributions within the school community. Send the student’s name, school, your name, contact information and reason for the nomination to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net.
Saint Francis
A piece from the “Legacy: Alzheimer’s Stories” series by University of Saint Francis Professor Cara Lee Wade was selected for the exhibition, “Alternatives 2023: Image as Object,” at the Ohio University Art Gallery in Athens Ohio. Wade also concluded the Fort Wayne 1x1 Community Arts Project as chair of the Steering Committee. The project connected 55 area photographers and photo enthusiasts to submit more than 700 images in 12 months. Ten pieces from the show were donated to area nonprofits, and the remaining works were exhibited at Wunderkammer Gallery and raffled off to raise more than $700 for Humane Fort Wayne.
Ken A. Bugajski, a Saint Francis English professor, published “Joanna Baillie,” a reception history and survey of scholarship for the 19th century playwright, in The Routledge Companion to Women Romantic Writers.
St. John
Former Bishop Luers High School and Notre Dame standout Jaylon Smith visited St. John the Baptist School to share his experiences with the students. A New York Giants player, Smith spoke of his faith, parents, workout schedule, reading habits and outlook on life.
Scholarship
Intuit TurboTax is partnering with EVERFI to empower the next generation of Latino students to take control of their finances through the Leading Con Educación Scholarship Contest. The program provides 40 educational grants to high school seniors and college students seeking financial support to complete their college degree or go after a higher education diploma. Visit https://turbotax.everfi.com/scholarships for information. Applications will be accepted through April 30.
WGU
The KFC Foundation, in partnership with Western Governors University, announced KFC restaurant employees will have the opportunity to receive 100% paid tuition when attending WGU to earn their degree. Visit Kfcfoundation.org/wgu for information.
