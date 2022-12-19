A task at Aspen Meadow Elementary School required heavy lifting from students Monday – and it wasn't for gym class.
The student council recently collected 1,300 nonperishable food items for Lifehouse Church, which has locations in Huntertown and Fort Wayne. The children helped church representatives load the donations in vans parked outside the Northwest Allen County school.
"That's amazing, guys," Andrea Fought, co-director of the church's food pantry, said upon learning the collection total. "You did so awesome."
Sherry Myers of the church's clothing ministry agreed. With students gathered around a flatbed cart loaded with canned goods and other nonperishables, Myers told the children their $335.25 monetary donation will pay for many pairs of children's shoes.
"Continue the service all year round," Myers said, sharing information about nearby food pantries so they can pass the details along to people needing help. "You can stock those pantries."
This marked the first community donation by Aspen Meadow's student council since the school opened in 2021, a news release said. It noted the 16-member group promoted the food drive and fundraiser with posters and encouraged monetary donations by hosting a Slipper Day, which let students wear slippers for the day if they donated $1.
Principal Kim Lochmueller has been intentional about establishing a culture of kindness and care at Aspen Meadow, the release said.
"We're glad to begin our student council at our new school by putting the focus on others," Lochmueller said in a statement. "This donation is an extension of showing kindness beyond the walls of our school. Sometimes it's the small things that add up to the big moments in people's lives that makes the difference."
Fourth grade teacher Carey Charlton, who cosponsors the student council, said the school plans to conduct another food drive and fundraiser next year.
"So don't lose my number," she told church representatives.