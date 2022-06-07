The Northwest Allen County Schools board is expected to end its superintendent search tonight with the approval of a contract for Wayne Barker.
The three-year agreement offers Barker – a former NACS teacher with superintendent experience elsewhere – an annual base salary of $189,500 with potential for yearly $7,500 raises based on performance.
Set for 6 p.m. in the boardroom, the special meeting is the culmination of a process set in motion March 28, when the five-member board formally accepted Superintendent Chris Himsel’s retirement and terms ending his 12-year tenure.
Himsel has been on medical leave since December and will remain on leave through June 30, his retirement date. Barker will start at NACS on July 1, pending board approval tonight.
Attendees should enter through Door 3 at 13119 Coldwater Road.
The proposed agreement – which now identifies Barker by name, unlike an earlier version – drew little public input at a hearing last week.
Mark Scudder of Barnes & Thornburg, the board’s legal counsel, summarized the terms. By law, he said, the duration of the contract must be three to five years, so Barker’s proposed agreement is at the low end.
Barker’s contract would automatically extend for an additional academic year each subsequent July 1 unless canceled by either party. The number of extensions is legally capped, Scudder said, so the contract could not be extended more than five years beyond the initial end date of June 30, 2025.
Proposed benefits include term life insurance; retirement contributions; meal and meeting expenses incurred in connection with his duties; reimbursement for the cost of three memberships to professional associations; and an $850 monthly automobile allowance. That allowance is in lieu of getting a mileage reimbursement, Scudder said, noting Barker would be reimbursed for all other reasonable expenses.
“Everything that is in the contract is what is otherwise available to your administrators,” Scudder said May 31.
Ron Felger, board president, identified Barker as the top candidate to lead the 8,000-student district last month. The board considered two candidates from an applicant pool of two, spokeswoman Lizette Downey has said. NACS advertised the opening through its online jobs board from March 29 to April 5.
Barker would return to NACS with experience leading two smaller school systems – Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District, which has fewer than 2,000 students, and School City of Mishawaka, which has almost 5,300 students.
The vetting process was nothing but positive, Felger said during last week’s public hearing.
“I get nothing but great comments about the candidate we’re considering,” he said then.