Northwest Allen County Schools’ new administrative team is taking shape.
The school board on Monday unanimously promoted Bill Toler from Maple Creek Middle School principal to assistant superintendent effective July 1. Board member Steve Bartkus was absent.
“Glad to have you, Bill,” board President Ron Felger said.
Toler replaces Gloria Shamanoff, who is retiring June 30 after 22 years in the role.
Toler is the second key administrator the board has hired this month. Last week, the five members approved Wayne Barker as superintendent. He will also start July 1.
Barker said last week that he was involved in the hiring process for assistant superintendent. He was confident NACS would have a great candidate to succeed Shamanoff.
“The body of work that she has given to Northwest Allen County really can’t be replaced,” Barker said June 7. “We’ll replace the position, but we can’t replace her.”
Also Monday, East Allen County Schools announced Patty Meadows will be principal of New Haven High School effective July 1. She joined the district in 2002 as the Paul Harding High School athletic director and has also served as an administrator at multiple schools, according to a news release.