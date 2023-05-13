Fort Wayne Community Schools student Joanna Payton started high school following years as a middle schooler marked by isolation and virtual learning brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
She initially felt left out at North Side High School, but that changed once a new educational model got underway – 3DE.
“It taught me how to talk to people again and how to get out of that little shell that most of us were in for so long,” Payton said.
Payton shared that story this week with more than 150 people – including local business leaders and FWCS officials – who gathered for a conference about 3DE at the Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation.
The education model has students tackle problems for local and national employers.
FWCS launched 3DE at Snider and North Side high schools this academic year in partnership with Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana.
They are the first schools in Indiana to offer the concept, which launched about eight years ago in Atlanta. About 600 students participated in this initial year – all 400 freshmen at North Side and about 160 freshmen at Snider.
The collaborative structure is modernizing education, said Steve Helser, chief operating officer of the local Junior Achievement. He said students are thriving.
“Students have become inspired to learn and participate, reaching beyond and not worrying so much about failing,” Helser said by email.
The school board approved a nearly $3.9 million, five-year contract to bring 3DE to Fort Wayne in September 2021. At that time, FWCS Superintendent Mark Daniel cited the model’s success elsewhere, including better graduation and college persistence rates along with decreases in chronic absenteeism.
When a Snider team reached the finals of the Arby’s nationwide case challenge in March, Daniel said the concept was exceeding the district’s expectations. Students were asked how the restaurant chain could upgrade the customer experience to appeal to a new target market of 13- to 17-year-olds. The Snider team pitched an app.
Seeing the initiative come to fruition and spark engagement among students as officials had hoped is exciting, school board President Maria Norman said.
“I’m really proud of Fort Wayne as a whole,” she said, acknowledging partners make adopting the 3DE model possible.
‘Immeasurable’
When 3DE launched, staff cautioned people from describing it as a program. It restructures the way curriculum is taught, with an emphasis on real-world scenarios involving local businesses.
Katie Jenner, the Indiana secretary of education, praised the district’s partnership with the business community in a video message played during Wednesday’s conference.
“We know just how important it is for students to have early access to project-based, service-based and work-based learning,” Jenner said. “3DE is working to give students the skills, experiences and connections they need to succeed in life and in their future careers.”
Businesses – including Fort Wayne Metals, Parkview Health and Steel Dynamics – presented students with open-ended challenges. Each case was anchored in a core competency, which are skills employers desire. The six that 3DE focuses on are creativity and innovation; cultural agility; engaging communication; effective collaboration; self-direction; and critical and analytical thinking.
Staci Beiswanger of Steel Dynamics coached students as they tackled how the business could collaborate with organizations to improve its talent pipeline. This role involved making suggestions and asking questions, such as whether the teens had considered certain aspects.
Beiswanger also judged the teams’ presentations, so she saw their evolution throughout the process. Their confidence stood out, she said.
“I completely forgot they were high school freshmen,” Beiswanger said.
Pitching ideas to professionals can be daunting, she added, even for people in the workforce.
“This is scary for folks who have been out in business a long time,” Beiswanger said.
Ed DeWitt, a staff engineer at Franklin Electric, observed similar qualities in the Snider students he coached. He said they understand how to talk with professionals, know how meetings are conducted and can sell their ideas in a business setting.
“Probably the longest-lasting benefit for most of them, though, is the confidence that was built when they were challenged to step out of their comfort zone to complete the project,” DeWitt said in a statement. “This is something that is immeasurable but is part of the foundation that they will build upon for the rest of their lives.”
Snider student Brenna Spuller shared master of ceremonies duties with a JA representative at Wednesday’s conference. She noted the public speaking didn’t faze her, crediting the practice she got through 3DE.
“I’ve given over five presentations,” Spuller said, “and even one in this very room to over 500 people.”
Expansion
The 3DE model will expand next academic year to include sophomores at the founding FWCS schools, said Daniel, FWCS superintendent. He added officials are working to expand 3DE to the district’s other high schools.
“If you watch the faces of the kids, the teachers, the administrators, you can see that something (transformative) is happening in those buildings,” Daniel said.
The model launched with six business partners, but more are needed as 3DE expands to additional grade levels and schools, said Pat Morello of Junior Achievement.
“To ensure that we keep 3DE growing, we need to continue to recruit business partners who love to help,” he said.
Wednesday’s 3DE event partly served as a recruiting opportunity. Morello encouraged attendees to complete a commitment card after an hourlong program touted the first year’s outcomes.
Evan Wood of Fort Wayne Metals said prospective business partners shouldn’t worry about 3DE becoming a burden.
“The 3DE team makes it as easy as possible for us as a company to engage,” Wood said. “We did not have to be education experts – they were.”