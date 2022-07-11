The new Northwest Allen County Schools superintendent promised the board Monday he will return in two weeks with details about his 90-day plan.
Wayne Barker, who began leading the 8,000-student district July 1, said the July 25 meeting will provide an opportunity for the five board members to provide input on the short-term goals.
Monday marked his first NACS board meeting as superintendent. He replaced Chris Himsel, who retired June 30 after a 12-year tenure.
Barker’s first 90 days will include an event he is looking forward to – the first day of school in August. So far, he said, he’s spent much of his time in the administration building, and is eager to get to the district’s 11 schools.
Steve Driver, the Northwest Allen County Educators Association president, told Barker during public comment that about 500 certified teachers are prepared to get to work and help students master the state education standards in all grades and subject areas.
“In Northwest Allen, we just don’t minimally meet those standards,” Driver said. “In Northwest, we meet those standards exceptionally well.”
Driver stressed teachers don’t do this alone.
“There are thousands and thousands of great parents in Northwest Allen that have taught their children wonderful values, provided enriching activities for their children before they even reach our classrooms,” Driver said.
Barker again thanked the board for its confidence in him and said he has received a warm welcome. Many people have reached out with phone calls and emails, and Barker said he hopes to find ways to meet as many community members as he can.
In other business, the board approved breakfast and lunch prices for the upcoming academic year. Generally, prices will be 10 cents higher than those charged in the 2019-20 year, said Bill Mallers, business manager.
Student lunch prices will range from $2.20 at the elementary schools to $2.60 at the high school, which also will offer a $2.30 option. Breakfast prices will be $1.55 for elementary students and $1.60 at the secondary schools. The reduced lunch and breakfast prices are unchanged – 40 cents and 30 cents, respectively.
The board also approved Scott Bushong’s promotion to assistant principal and athletic director of Maple Creek Middle School. He taught sixth grade science.
Bushong’s promotion takes effect July 19. He replaces Carter Jones, who was approved last month as the school’s principal.