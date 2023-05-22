Fort Wayne Community Schools lifeguards will soon have new technology to help them spot swimmers in trouble.
The Ellis Aquatic Vigilance System will replace the outdated Poseidon drowning detection system, which the Helen P. Brown Natatorium has used since 2001.
"We're relying on a system that's not working for us," natatorium Director Liz Caywood told the school board Monday.
The new technology combines the use of cameras that cover activities in the pool and on the deck with an operator in a distraction-free room, Caywood said. An artificial intelligence system helps detect unusual behavior, she added, and the system can provide alerts through programmable alarms.
With this system, the lifeguard rotation will include shifts in a control room with monitors displaying a bird's-eye view of the pool and deck, Caywood said. The operator can tell lifeguards on the pool deck about any issues via radio.
Caywood said she was impressed by the technology when she saw it in action at a Tennessee waterpark. The aquatic attraction can now operate with fewer lifeguards, she said, adding the same should be true at FWCS.
The $253,837 purchase approved Monday includes equipment and installation along with five years of maintenance, training, licensing fees and insurance. The system is from Ellis Aquatic Innovations of Maitland, Florida.
The district has the potential to save $36,000 annually in staffing expenses, which will help offset the yearly fee, Caywood said.
The system should be installed in August, she added.
The natatorium was the first 50-meter pool in North America to use Poseidon, which was installed in December 2001 after the 2000 drowning of a South Side High School freshman. Lawrence Norwood was found in the water nearly an hour after his gym class ended.
The computer-aided underwater camera system tracks the trajectory of an object to the bottom of the pool, Caywood said. Lifeguards are notified when the object is motionless for several seconds, leading to lots of false alerts, she said, explaining someone standing in the shallow end can trigger the alarm.
In other business, the board approved a resolution related to $9 million in capital improvements, including $3 million in security upgrades, funded by a general obligation bond.
The unanimous vote followed the second of two public hearings that generated no public comment.