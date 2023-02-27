Carroll High School’s spring play will be replaced with another production because the original choice became a divisive and potentially unsafe activity for students, the Northwest Allen County Schools superintendent said after a standing-room-only crowd packed the board room Monday night.
More than 20 people – including parents, teachers and students – spoke during public comment at the school board meeting, with most addressing last week’s cancellation of “Marian: The True Story of Robin Hood.” A few speakers applauded Principal Cleve Million’s decision, but most criticized the school for nixing a play that included LGBTQ representation.
NACS Superintendent Wayne Barker said he supports Million and dispelled perceptions that NACS caved to pressure from complaining adults.
“It wasn’t about exclusion. It wasn’t about cowardice, or caving into calls,” Barker said. “It was simply (Million’s) concern for the well-being of our students.”
Barker addressed the issue at the end of the meeting, but most attendees had left the crowded room by then. Those who arrived too late for one of the 50 seats in the board room could watch the proceedings from a nearby overflow viewing area.
Over the weekend, a petition on Change.org protesting the play’s cancellation gathered support. As of late Monday, it had more than 3,200 signatures, although some speakers Monday noted the supporters likely include people from communities beyond NACS.
The petition indicates the play contains queer representation, including a same-sex couple and a nonbinary character.
“(Million) simply wanted this play to be about the students’ skill, about their talents, about their work ethic, and not about the storyline,” Barker said. “It was quickly going to become that, and it has anyway.”
Angela Stratton, a NACS taxpayer and parent, said many in the audience shared concern about silencing voices and preventing students from producing art that deserves to be performed.
“A representation of all of our students matter, not just the majority, not just the ones that make people comfortable,” Stratton said, listing minority and LGBTQ students as examples. “They deserve to have themselves shown in the art forms. They deserve to be heard. They deserve to be represented in this district.”
Breanna Hess, a student who auditioned for the play, said the focus should be on the students.
“In that room, we all felt safe. We all felt comfortable,” Hess said. “This is not political. This is not religious. … We’re trying to represent and make everybody feel included.”
Tristan Wasserman, a Carroll senior, said the cancellation sent an unfortunate message.
“Schools like to be a safe space for learning opportunities and its students,” Wasserman said. “These choices reflect that it is not, especially for those who are part of the LGBTQ community. These choices reflect that Carroll High School is not a safe space.”
The decision wasn’t intended to be hurtful or about condemning anyone’s lifestyle choices, Barker told reporters after the meeting.
“We’re a public school, and we celebrate our diversity,” Barker said. “We celebrate the fact that there are differences among our students and staff and our community, and that’s not something we want to hold back from.”
Barker said Carroll intends to move forward with a play that all students can participate in. It will be a play that, he said, “is more about the kids who are participating than the things that they’re saying in the script.”