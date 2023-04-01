Nicole Nabity realized she wanted to become a teacher less than two years after she began working for an engineering company in Fort Wayne.
“Sitting in the cubicle all day was not for me,” Nabity said. “I wanted more interaction with the community and to be able to interact more with the youth in the community and teach.”
So, after graduating from Iowa State University in fall 2020 with degrees in mechanical engineering and Spanish, Nabity now expects to obtain her teaching license in May thanks to Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Transition to Teaching program.
Such offerings prepare career professionals who have bachelor’s degrees to teach, which prepare students to teach elementary, secondary or special education.
“Transition to Teaching programs such as the newly created program at Purdue University Fort Wayne help to strengthen Indiana’s educator pipeline so that classrooms around the state will be led by skilled teachers,” said Chris Lowery, the Indiana commissioner for higher education.
Purdue Fort Wayne’s first Transition to Teaching cohort began last summer following Indiana State Board of Education approval in December 2021. The campus joins about 40 institutions statewide – including Manchester University, Trine University and the University of Saint Francis – in offering the program, and the list is growing.
Grace College announced in March it will launch an elementary program in June due to the increase of teaching vacancies nationwide.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Indiana schools reported about 1,700 teaching openings, including nearly 300 with immediate start dates. Those openings appear on the state’s school personnel job bank.
“I frequently speak with administrators and teachers, and there is no question about it – the need for high-quality teachers is great,” Cheryl Bremer, School of Education dean at Grace, said in a statement. “This demand for educators has put pressure on our partnership schools, and Grace College wants to be a part of solving this ongoing problem.”
Variety of options
As of early this year, Purdue Fort Wayne had enrolled more than 80 individuals in its Transition to Teaching programs. Officials are pleased with the enrollment, although the initial interest won’t solve Allen County’s teacher shortages, said Isabel Nuñez, School of Education dean at Purdue Fort Wayne.
“We would love to see many, many more,” Nuñez added.
Elementary and special education programs each require 24 credit hours of coursework, but the secondary program requires only 18 because it is a pedagogy-only program, Nuñez said, using a term that refers to the method and practice of teaching.
“We assume that students are coming in with the content knowledge that they need,” she said, adding that their expertise can be demonstrated by their undergraduate degree, their work experience or by passing certain tests.
Completing the Purdue Fort Wayne programs should take students 12 to 18 months. Courses are offered in a hybrid format or fully online, Nuñez said, adding that the programs were designed for working professionals and educators working on emergency credentials.
Trine – which launched Transition to Teaching in August – is focusing on the latter group.
The Angola-based university is partnering with Indiana school districts to serve the corporations’ employees who have emergency permits enabling them to teach, said Amy Heavin, program director. Trine’s Transition to Teaching program lasts 10 months.
“The goal is to have teachers in every room in these districts,” Heavin said by email. “Through our program, we are helping the districts not only recruit those individuals but train them and retain them for future years.”
Trine offers elementary and secondary options, Heavin said, adding the university is developing a special education track.
In this inaugural year, she said, Trine partnered with seven school systems and developed five Transition to Teaching student cohorts through those districts.
“We believe this number will grow into next fall, and our numbers will also continue to grow,” Heavin said, describing the model as scalable.
Seeking fulfillment
Nabity, the Purdue Fort Wayne student, decided to pursue teaching because she enjoys it. She previously taught Japanese during her undergraduate years and remembered the experience fondly.
“I kept thinking about that over and over again,” Nabity said.
She left her job in December to start student teaching at Homestead High School in January.
“I’m enjoying my day-to-day a lot more,” Nabity said. “It feels much more fulfilling, being around the kids and being able to have an impact in their life and teach them.”
Fellow career-changer Priya Jinwala has a similar experience. Although she was interested in teaching as an undergraduate student, her math skills prompted her to pursue civil engineering.
She worked in the field for about two years but couldn’t get the kinds of jobs she wanted. One day she quit.
“I’m an active person, so I did not enjoy sitting behind the cubicle all day, and I couldn’t talk to anybody,” Jinwala said. “It was just, like, very isolating.”
After considering the medical field, she decided to return to the classroom as a teacher.
“I love classes, and I love education,” Jinwala said. “I want to instill that in the future generations of how fun it can be.”
At Purdue Fort Wayne, Jinwala considered Transition to Teaching but is following a more traditional degree path because it better aligned to her goals of becoming a Spanish teacher.
“On Facebook and social media, I see a lot of the other people I went to high school with have transitioned into teaching in some form,” said Jinwala, a 2014 Northrop High School graduate. “It’s not like the first thing that people did out of high school, but after a few years, I’ve seen more of my high school classmates get into teaching one way or another. So that’s cool.”