Northwest Allen County Schools is asking private clubs and sports teams to ditch the district’s name and trademarks because of the confusion it’s creating.
This means private groups may not use any of the schools’ names, the Charger mascot or other NACS brands for non-sanctioned athletics groups and clubs, the district said in a news release citing board policy.
NACS alerted several programs about the restrictions in a letter issued under temporary Superintendent Steve Yager’s leadership, the release said. Wayne Barker took over as superintendent on Friday.
When groups unaffiliated with NACS use its brands, they create unnecessary confusion among parents, the community and others statewide.
For example, the district said, people have asked NACS to intervene in disputes related to some clubs even though those groups weren’t sanctioned by NACS.
In many cases, Yager said, the students wearing Carroll- or Charger-branded gear don’t attend NACS schools.
“We have dedicated years to building a favorable reputation with our teams,” Yager said in a statement. “However, we find it difficult to do that with clubs that are outside of our authority.”
NACS said the private groups offer valuable opportunities for elementary, middle and high school students, but the district is acting in its and the community’s best interest.
“We respect the autonomy of these clubs,” Yager said, “and ask that they, in turn, respect our trademarks.”