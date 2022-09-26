The Northwest Allen County Schools board agreed Monday to voluntarily annex part of the district’s property into Huntertown, giving the community a contiguous connection to future housing.
The board also decided to join a nationwide lawsuit against electronic cigarette giant Juul Labs Inc., alleging vaping is harming students.
Both items passed unanimously with member Steve Bartkus absent.
Superintendent Wayne Barker wasn’t sure when Huntertown’s annexation of Carroll Middle and Eel River Elementary schools will become official, but he expects the town won’t delay.
The item first came before the board in August, but members sought more information before casting their vote. The annexation’s effect on property tax revenue was among their concerns. Barker commended the board for its diligence.
“I think they’ve been able to show, unless something incredibly drastic would happen, that there’s probably not a negative financial impact to us as opposed to the annexation that you considered a few years ago,” Barker said.
Maps provided in the board documents show the district’s property at the southwest corner of Hathaway and Bethel roads would provide a link to a future housing development on the northeast corner of Hathaway and Hand roads.
“It gives them the ability to be contiguously connected to the development that they’re after,” Barker said.
Kent Somers, board vice president, said Huntertown could help advocate for improved infrastructure, such as roads, as traffic in the area grows with housing.
Town officials didn’t participate in the meeting.
Regarding the Juul lawsuit, NACS joins many Indiana districts – including East Allen County Schools, Fort Wayne Community Schools and Southwest Allen County Schools – and schools nationwide in seeking action against the manufacturer.
Districts are authorizing law firm Wagstaff & Cartmell LLP to initiate the litigation to hold Juul accountable. The manufacturer is accused of designing and marketing its products to appeal to youth.
“And there are some serious negative physical impacts, health impacts,” Barker said, noting reduced lung capacity is an example.
There is no financial or legal risk to the districts for participating, officials have said. The districts could receive compensation if the lawsuit is successful.
“I don’t know what may come of this, maybe nothing,” Barker said, “but at least it allows us to make a statement.”