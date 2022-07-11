Northwest Allen County Schools agreed to pay a total of $25,000 to the six parents who sued the district over coronavirus policies and procedures, according to a copy of the settlement The Journal Gazette obtained Monday through a public records request.
Michael Bell, Andrew Frisinger, Chris and Natalie Forbing, and Jacquelyn and Eric Christman filed the lawsuit in Allen Superior Court last September – two weeks after the school board voted 3-2 to reinstate a mask mandate. The masking decision followed a presentation by then-Superintendent Chris Himsel about the district’s COVID-19 statistics through the first 14 days of school.
Along with the facial covering requirement, the parents’ lawsuit also addressed other pandemic-related topics, including quarantines, vaccination status and contact tracing.
The parents collectively represented 12 children. NACS has about 8,000 students.
The district defendants – NACS, Himsel, the board and board members Liz Hathaway, Kristi Schlatter and Ron Felger – reached an agreement in May that dismisses all pending claims with prejudice, meaning the parents can’t refile the claims.
The settlement said none of the parties admitted or claimed fault or liability as part of the agreement.
NACS agreed to pay the parents $25,000 within 21 days after receipt of a fully executed copy of the agreement, which the parties signed last month. The payment was to be conducted via wire transfer to the parents’ counsel’s client trust account. District spokeswoman Lizette Downey said Monday she believed the money has been transferred.
The parents had sought declaratory relief and injunctive relief for the alleged violations as well as attorney’s fees.
The agreement also called for a joint public statement about the resolution. The statement, which NACS released last month, described the outcome as amicable.
”The four families and NACS look forward to continuing to live and work together in a thriving school community,” the joint statement said. “The families intend to continue pursuing their remaining claims against the Indiana Department of Health, Allen County Department of Health, and state and local health officials.”
NACS will cooperate in good faith in providing responses to the parents’ discovery requests for remaining legal claims, the settlement said. For example, the district agreed to disclose communications indicating schools were legally required to impose mask, quarantine and COVID-19 vaccine restrictions.