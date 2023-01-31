The people leading the development of Northwest Allen County Schools' "North Star" are expected to kick off their meetings Thursday, and a community survey could be ready within weeks.
The 8,200-student district selected more than a dozen people for the strategic plan steering team, Assistant Superintendent Bill Toler told the board during an update last week.
The group represents various NACS schools and segments of the population, including teachers, principals, central office administrators, non-teachers, parents and a high school student, Toler said. He noted the district was intentional about ensuring numerous perspectives.
"Sixteen to 17 people sounds like a lot," Toler said, "but if you try to represent all those groups, you start to fill those slots pretty quickly."
Superintendent Wayne Barker has said he wants to have a strategic plan – the district's "North Star" – in place by the end of summer, in time for the start of next academic year. Leading NACS through a strategic planning process is among the goals Barker and the school board set for his superintendency.
The district hired consulting firm Education Elements last fall to help with the process. Barker has spearheaded such efforts elsewhere without outside assistance, but he has said that isn't ideal at NACS, where he is still new to his role and because the district is bigger than where he previously has been.
The steering team will hold its first meeting Thursday evening instead of Wednesday evening as previously announced. Conflicts arose when events had to be rescheduled due to last week's weather-related school closings, district spokeswoman Lizette Downey said.
NACS plans to survey the community as part of the strategic plan process. Toler said he hopes to have the questionnaire ready – along with instructions about how to access it – by the Feb. 13 board meeting. Stakeholders will likely have two weeks to submit their feedback.