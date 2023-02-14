Northwest Allen County Schools is lining up the pieces to build a new central office as plans to address crowding at the secondary schools remain undecided.
The board Monday night agreed to formally announce the district intends to work with Elevatus Architecture on the potential construction project.
"This will give Elevatus an added layer of confidence that we desire for them to design our potential new central office should things continue to move forward," Superintendent Wayne Barker said.
The administration might ask the board to make similar announcements for the architecture firms NACS is working with to solve overcrowding at the middle and high schools, Barker said.
In recent months, Moake Park Group has shared four middle school options, including scenarios involving new construction, and Barton-Coe-Vilamaa Architects & Engineers has pitched an estimated $46.3 million high school renovation and addition project.
NACS is pondering building projects because a demographer told the 8,200-student district last fall to expect enrollment to increase by more than 800 students in the next decade. The demographer recommended NACS prioritize the middle and high schools.
Barker has asked the board to also consider improving the central office facilities. Central office – which includes the superintendent, assistant superintendent, business manager, human resources director and chief communications officer – has outgrown its facilities at Perry Hill Elementary School.
Addressing an audience member's suggestion that NACS rent or buy existing office space, board members said it is generally easier to build new than to modify a facility for the district's needs. That's assuming such space exists, board President Kent Somers said, noting the area lacks options.
NACS last month requested formal bids for architectural services for the central office project. Elevatus stood out among three proposals, said Brandon Bitting, chief operations officer.
Barker stressed NACS isn't entering into a contract with Elevatus yet, but formalizing the district's intentions to work with the firm lets the school system move forward.
An analysis by Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors indicates the three projects are feasible with little or no impact to taxpayers, even if costs total $150 million, Barker said. He noted a Baker Tilly representative said few districts are in such a position.
"She just really stressed what an outlier Northwest Allen County Schools is to be able to do (these) kind of projects with that kind of numbers and have the impact on the taxpayer to be what it is," Barker said. "She just continually said, 'This just doesn't happen.'"
The board designated time Monday for public comments related to the three potential construction projects, but only one person provided input.
Barker expects the earliest any construction could begin is next spring.