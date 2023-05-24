Four Northwest Allen County Schools educators are beginning summer break with a new title – Teacher of the Year.
The district surprised four employees – Robbie McKerr, Linda Armbruster, Brian Sherck and Ali King – with that distinction during individual announcements, the last of which was today.
"NACS is fortunate to have these excellent teachers who are committed to their students and to the profession," Superintendent Wayne Barker said in a statement. "The four teachers being recognized this year as 'Teachers of the Year' are a great representation of the talent within our district."
The 8,200-student district annually recognizes two teachers or counselors from the elementary level and one at each the middle and high school levels, according to a news release.
The employees must have an evaluation rating of highly effective or mentor to qualify.
A panel of administrators reviewed the nominations, which were accepted from students, parents, colleagues and administrators, the release said. It included excerpts from nominations for each winner.
Nominations for McKerr, a U.S. government teacher at Carroll High School, recognized his ability to make lessons interesting.
"His energy is so radiant and contagious, which makes school way more fun and engaging," one student wrote. "I always looked forward to going to his class last semester, even though I don't like government."
One of McKerr's coworkers said his effect on students is obvious.
"The stream of seniors who sing his praises to me daily is staggering," the colleague said. "I also get a good feel for the enthusiasm of his students and his classroom through the frequent cheering that erupts between our shared wall."
A parent recognized Armbruster for providing a classroom where third graders can be their authentic selves. Armbruster teaches at Oak View Elementary School.
"My child has grown to be more independent, self-confident, and they have found a true love for going to school," the parent said.
A colleague commended Armbruster's work with students who are English language learners.
"It does not take long for Linda to have a plan of action in place to help a child be successful," the coworker said. "She navigates all aspects of learning with ease and advocates for children to have the right accommodations to be in place for optimal learning."
Students said Sherck makes math fun at Carroll Middle School.
"I had so much fun in math class," one student said. "He made his lessons clear and was always there to help when I had a question."
Another person described Sherck as a teacher parents want for their children. He makes math an experience, not a task.
"Brian is one of the few people who has the respect of everyone he encounters," the nominator said. "If he has an idea or a thought, everyone takes it to heart because they know he is genuine."
Nominations for King, who teaches third grade at Aspen Meadow Elementary School, described her as caring, attentive and calming. She was especially supportive to a student who broke her dominant arm.
"Miss King was right there giving my daughter encouragement and being very attentive to her," a parent wrote.
A coworker who has known King since she was a NACS student said it's been a pleasure watching her become a wonderful teacher.
"Her heart is vast when working with her students," the colleague said. "She cares first and foremost about them. She takes time to talk with each student each day, empathizes with them, and works all year to raise their self-esteem and self-worth."
Students' last school day is Friday.