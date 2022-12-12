An architectural firm on Monday didn’t just present Northwest Allen County Schools with options to address middle school enrollment growth – it also provided pros and cons for each of the four scenarios.
Most options shared by Moake Park Group involve building new – not necessarily another middle school – although one proposal calls for renovating and expanding existing facilities.
Assuming a September bid date, estimated costs range from about $50 million to nearly $100 million, but that excludes what are known as soft costs – land purchases, professional fees and legal fees, among other expenses.
And more construction projects could be looming.
After winter break, the board expects to hear ideas to manage growth at Carroll High School along with possibilities for the central office, which has outgrown its facilities at Perry Hill Elementary School.
The discussions are in response to a recent demographic study, which forecasts the 8,137-student district will have 8,996 students in the 2032-33 academic year. The additional 859 students represent a 10.6% increase.
NACS is awaiting financial information from another firm to learn what’s feasible, officials said.
“We have to have a plan for how to fund projects of this magnitude,” Superintendent Wayne Barker said.
The demographer recommended NACS prioritize the secondary schools, especially Carroll and Maple Creek middle schools. Both buildings have capacity for 1,000 students and are each expected to exceed that threshold within two years.
Expanding and renovating the existing schools means NACS wouldn’t have to purchase additional land, the Moake Park representatives said, and minimal redistricting would be required.
However, they said, that option would lead to a fourth lunch period, create more vehicular traffic and result in schools nearing capacity in 2032. A larger student population would also make participation in extracurricular athletics more difficult, and discipline problems increase with larger school populations.
Assistant Superintendent Bill Toler, who was previously Maple Creek principal, told the board that bigger isn’t necessarily better.
“A middle school can reach a point where it’s too large,” Toler said, noting it’s difficult to maintain personal connections.
Advantages of building a third middle school include giving NACS more than 10 years of protection for growth at the sixth, seventh and eighth grade levels, the Moake Park representatives said.
However, they said, that option requires redistricting and use of existing land or new property acquisition – cons that face the other two scenarios. Those call for building one or two intermediate schools serving grades five and six to ease population burdens at the elementary and middle schools.
Board members asked some questions but didn’t discuss any option in-depth.
The board next meets at 6 p.m. Jan. 9.