The Northwest Allen County Schools board will conduct business in a different venue beginning next month because its typical meeting site will be repurposed for central office staff.
The elected officials unanimously endorsed the April 10 move to the Perry Hill Elementary School gymnasium and the related central office reconfiguration with little discussion Monday.
Meetings are currently held in the boardroom, which is within the central office facilities at Perry Hill and can seat about 50 attendees.
NACS is working to ensure the gym will have proper amenities for the meetings, such as Wi-Fi, audio and video. The district livestreams the proceedings, but the audio quality can vary depending on the speaker.
"In some ways, we may be able to do an even better job in (the gym) than we have in here with the audio and video," Superintendent Wayne Barker said, noting preparations have involved the Perry Hill principal.
Adjustments to central office are needed because the already cramped space is adding staff members, Barker said. The existing setup accommodates 14 people, including the superintendent, assistant superintendent, business manager and human resources director. The new arrangement – which is set to happen from March 28 to April 7 – will house 16, with three people moving into the boardroom.
Officials expect the changes will improve collaboration opportunities and will better serve visitors who need to speak with staff in human resources and payroll.
The new setup will also let staff experience a different flow and function of the office as NACS begins planning for a potential new administrative building. The board is considering such a construction project as it addresses overcrowding at the middle and high schools.
NACS announced in February it intends to work with Elevatus Architecture on the potential new office building.
In other business Monday, Assistant Superintendent Bill Toler updated the board on the recent community survey, which was conducted as part of the district's strategic plan process. He described participation as high with more than 6,500 responses.
Additional feedback was gathered through focus groups involving about 100 stakeholders, Toler added.
He noted the steering team recently spent a day reviewing the input with guidance from Education Elements, the consultant firm NACS hired for about $98,000 to help with the strategic plan.
Board member Darren Vogt said the firm's ability to organize the information was extremely helpful.
"I think we're getting our money's worth with Education Elements," Vogt said.