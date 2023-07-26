The Northwest Allen County Schools board wants more information about a November library conference before voting on an employee's request to attend.
The board tabled Terri Uchtman's professional development proposal in a 3-1 vote Monday. Members said they wanted more information about the activities planned for the Indiana Library Federation's annual conference in Indianapolis.
The agenda posted online includes information about some speakers and indicates details about the 12 breakout sessions will be available soon.
"We don't even know what the content is going to be," member Darren Vogt said. "For me to approve something where I don't know what the content is, I'm going to vote no."
Vogt ultimately motioned to table the item, which was backed by board President Kent Somers and Steve Bartkus. Kristi Schlatter, board secretary, dissented.
Liz Hathaway, vice president, was absent.
The board unanimously approved two other professional development requests Monday. The elected officials typically approve professional learning and training activities as presented, according to minutes from meetings held since last August.
This isn't the first time a professional development request has divided the board. A split vote in January 2022 denied staff from attending a conference about students' emotional well-being. Members feared what a keynote speaker might say, particularly about critical race theory.
Schlatter and Hathaway supported the Whole Child Summit request while Somers, Bartkus and now-former member Ron Felger voted against it.
At the time, administrators pleaded with board members to trust the employees who wanted to attend.
Assistant Superintendent Bill Toler didn't push the issue Monday, although he said he wanted Uchtman – the new director of library services – to attend the conference based on last year's agenda.
"That, and there has just been so many changes with our libraries during the last year that I would like for her to attend this to not only hear what other districts are doing and how they're addressing topics, but also share how NACS plans to address these topics and be a voice there," Toler said.
State lawmakers crafted new school library rules in the waning hours of this year's legislative session. Along with publishing a catalogue of library materials, schools must create procedures for parents or community members to challenge library books that might be considered obscene or harmful to minors. School boards must review those challenges at public meetings.
The law, which takes effect Jan. 1, also removes the legal defense that a person provided harmful material to a minor for educational purposes.
The Indiana Library Federation is the statewide nonprofit organization for all library types – academic, public, school, special and library supporters, its website states. It has more than 2,000 members and focuses on helping libraries and their staff thrive.
The conference's early-bird member rate is $260. The price increases $40 after Aug. 27.
Ryan Houser, a speaker during public comment, encouraged the board to delay a vote, even if it means paying a higher registration fee.
"I'm sure there's nothing nefarious with this," she said. "I just hope that with anything you're voting on, you have all available information so you can make an informed decision."
Toler brought the item for approval this week so Uchtman could make plans before the academic year begins. Approval would let her proceed with refundable hotel reservations, he said, adding she could delay conference registration if desired.