Northwest Allen County Schools upped substitute teacher pay, but the raise isn’t intended to lure the educators from other districts.
Rather, Superintendent Wayne Barker said Monday, the new compensation structure is meant to provide consistency across the county.
“What we wanted to do was not to create an outlier for really any of us,” Barker told the school board. “So, we’re not trying to steal from each other for substitute teachers but creating (consistency) for the county districts.”
East Allen County Schools and Southwest Allen County Schools are also reviewing their substitute teacher pay rates, spokeswomen for the districts confirmed Wednesday.
Barker referenced the “drastic increases” Fort Wayne Community Schools approved last month. FWCS upped compensation to attract substitutes with more education and teaching experience. For example, retired FWCS educators got the biggest pay bump. Those with active teaching licenses are now making $170 per day, a $50 increase.
FWCS Superintendent Mark Daniel publicized the new rates during Monday’s board meeting.
“Just want to remind people that we increased our substitute pay rate,” he said, “so if you’re a substitute in Allen County, it pays to work in FWCS.”
The compensation at NACS isn’t quite as high. The board agreed to increase the general pay to $100, from $85. Substitutes with at least 60 college credits will earn $110 per day, and retired NACS teachers and licensed teachers will command a daily rate of $120.
“It’s time,” Barker said.