Northwest Allen County Schools anticipates its tax rate will remain flat next year – an aspect one board member expressed gratitude for, considering the district recently opened a new elementary school and is undertaking three building projects.
"To be able to responsibly manage the budget and keep a tax rate that is consistent, if not lower, is something I feel really thankful for," board Secretary Kristi Schlatter told Chief Financial Officer Brandon Basham after his 2024 budget presentation Monday.
A public hearing about the proposed budget is set for 6 p.m. Sept. 20 at Perry Hill Elementary School, 13121 Coldwater Road.
The district is advertising a $107 million budget and a nearly $37.6 million total levy, which would have been larger if not for a new cap affecting the operations fund levy, Basham said.
The operations fund is the part of the budget that supports items not directly tied to instruction, including transportation, capital projects, custodians and central office administrators.
NACS is proposing a $21.1 million operations budget supported by a nearly $12.9 million levy, up from nearly $12.4 million.
New legislation capped the maximum levy growth quotient at 4%, which hurts growing districts like NACS, Basham said. Over the past three years, the district has averaged about 7.33%, allowing it to increase its operations fund.
"We're looking at about a $420,000 loss with that legislation capping us there," Basham said.