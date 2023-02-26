Northwest Allen County Schools is facing backlash after a play featuring LGBTQ representation was canceled at Carroll High School after two days of auditions.
An online petition protesting the decision about "Marian: The True Story of Robin Hood" surpassed 2,000 signatures Sunday evening. The petition gained nationwide exposure from well-known figures including Jodi Picoult, a New York Times bestselling author who encouraged her Twitter followers to sign and share the document.
Created on Change.org, the petition said the play includes a same-sex couple and a nonbinary character. The production would have advanced representation for Carroll's queer community, the petition said. It blamed the cancellation on complaints by some parents and adults within the NACS community, claiming some registered their dissatisfaction "using threatening tones." The play was called off, the petition states, due to what administrators claimed was "safety concerns for the students involved."
NACS couldn't immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday night.
Many who supported the petition wrote comments asserting LGBTQ individuals deserve equal representation.
"We need to show students that there is nothing wrong with being who they are unapologetically, even in a world filled with hate for what it does not understand," the petition states. "If others want to be violent towards students who are just trying to have fun portraying a story that is real to them, that is on those people. Not the students. We should not be punished for existing."
The petition creator indicated a desire to stay anonymous in an update Sunday that thanked the supporters.
"It warms my heart to read all the comments and to hear about people planning to speak at (Monday's) board meeting," the update said.
The board is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. in the board room, 13119 Coldwater Road. Attendees should enter through Door 3.
This isn't the first time an LGBTQ-related issue at NACS has sparked a Change.org petition.
In 2021, more than 3,200 people supported an effort to remove Steve Bartkus from the board for a comment he made about sexual orientation during a board work session about COVID-19 protocols. He asked about parents' and children's rights and compared it to people having "a choice to be gay or straight." He later described it as an off-the-cuff remark.
Bartkus remains on the board.