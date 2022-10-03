Wayne Barker, superintendent of Northwest Allen County Schools, was named Indiana's Superintendent of the Year on Monday.
The Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents announced the organization's 2022 award at its fall conference in Indianapolis.
NACS hired Barker, a former teacher for the district, earlier this year.
He taught and coached for five years at Carroll High School after the district first hired him in 1989 before working for Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District for 24 years, the last 10 of which were as superintendent. Barker then led the School City of Mishawaka from 2019 until being hired by NACS.
Barker began his tenure in the role July 1, replacing his embattled predecessor, Chris Himsel.
Earlier this year, the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents named Barker the organization's Superintendent of the Year for District II, a region that includes Allen County.