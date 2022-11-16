Superintendent Wayne Barker this week encouraged the Northwest Allen County Schools community to cool the political rhetoric and focus on the future now that a milestone event is over.
Monday marked the first school board meeting since the hotly contested Nov. 8 election, which attracted eight candidates for three seats. Barker congratulated Darren Vogt and incumbents Liz Hathaway and Kristi Schlatter on their wins and thanked all the candidates for their interest in making NACS better.
Barker reiterated a message he has said since his contract was approved in June: It’s time to stop dwelling on the past.
“We have much to do in the future,” Barker said Monday, adding the 8,100 students and community depend on NACS to move forward.
For example, the district faces potential redistricting and construction decisions as it manages enrollment growth.
Barker joined the district in July following a divisive year marked by tensions over COVID-19 protocols and unruly board meetings. Meetings have since calmed, but they continue to attract more public participation than before the pandemic.
Barker referenced the events that preceded his tenure. It’s unfortunate what happened as a result of decisions made regarding a global pandemic, he said, acknowledging he doesn’t share the trauma many at NACS experienced.
“We have to turn the temperature down on the political rhetoric that happens regarding what happens in our school board meetings,” Barker said. “It just has to be turned down.”
He acknowledged stakeholders won’t and can’t agree on every decision, noting there’s not always a right or wrong solution.
Barker, who pledged in June to have an open door, again said he will talk with anyone who wants to understand his perspective on issues.
“I came here for the sole purpose of what this place can be, not what it was when I taught here, not what it was before I got here, but what it can be in the future,” Barker said. “We can build a great future for the students and for this school community and for families to be proud of. I’m looking forward to that work with everyone here.”