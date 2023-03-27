Northwest Allen County Schools’ plans to address enrollment growth with new and renovated buildings took a step toward reality Monday with the board’s unanimous approval of a contractor for three proposed projects.
Weigand Construction had the lowest proposed fees with a total estimated cost of $5,251,743. It was among three companies that submitted a proposal for each project – a new middle school, a new central office building, and renovations and additions to the high school. A fourth firm sought to work on just one project.
The 8,200-student district was fortunate to get that level of response, said Brandon Bitting, assistant superintendent for operations and safety.
“With that interest became this competitive nature, which in the end we’re going to benefit from,” Bitting said, referring to the proposed fee structures.
NACS likely won’t begin any project until spring 2024, Superintendent Wayne Barker said after the meeting.
“We have a lot of designing to do now,” he said, adding that officials hope to conduct project hearings in May. “At that point, we would establish the projects, say that we’re doing them, say what the costs of those projects are, and then start planning from there.”
The district is preparing the projects less than two years after opening Aspen Meadow Elementary School because a demographer told NACS in the fall to expect enrollment to increase by more than 800 in the next decade.
The demographer recommended that the district prioritize the secondary schools, especially the two middle schools. Both have capacity for 1,000 students and are each expected to exceed that number within two years.
Weigand will be what is known as the “construction manager as constructor.” Such a project delivery method has been available to Indiana public schools for less than a decade and was used for the recent site improvements at Carroll High School, Bitting told the board in February.
Other area districts have also chosen this approach. Last week, East Allen County Schools selected Weigand as its construction manager as constructor for upgrades at Leo Junior-Senior High School.
Under this method, the contractor will work on behalf of NACS and will participate in the planning process along with the architects and engineers, Bitting previously told the board. He described it as a team approach.
“It should give you more competitive bid packaging, which is a value to us,” Bitting said Feb. 27.
The approach will also establish a guaranteed maximum price for the projects, Bitting has said. He explained that work is done during the design process and involves input from the district, architects, engineers and contractor.
“Together that knowledge comes up with the scope of the project,” Bitting previously said.
Architecture firms have said construction costs for the new middle school could total an estimated $74.1 million and work at Carroll High School could cost $46.3 million.
NACS has previously said it intends to work with Moake Park Group on the middle school, with Barton-Coe-Vilamaa Architects & Engineers on the high school and with Elevatus Architecture on the central office building.
The central office has outgrown its facilities at Perry Hill Elementary School, which is near the intersection of Coldwater and Union Chapel roads along with Oak View Elementary School and Maple Creek Middle School.
The administrative building will likely remain on that campus, Barker said. “We’ve got some land here that’s available for that,” he said, “but we haven’t settled in on the exact location yet.”
Board members and district staffers noted that Monday was the last time the officials will conduct a meeting in the board room, which is part of the central office space in Perry Hill. The area will soon be repurposed into staff workspace, and board meetings will be held in the school’s gymnasium beginning April 10.