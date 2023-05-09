Construction could start as early as February on a $178 million plan to address overcrowding at Northwest Allen County Schools.
Officials presented details Monday about the three proposed projects – including a $101 million middle school – during the first of two hearings.
“No one should be surprised by where we’re at because it’s been on the agenda for the past six months,” Superintendent Wayne Barker said, noting his excitement to reach this point in the process.
The 8,200-student district is preparing to build a third middle school and to renovate and expand Carroll High School because a demographer told leaders last fall to expect enrollment to increase by more than 800 in the next decade.
Along with the schools, NACS plans to build a 31,000-square-foot central office, which has outgrown its facilities at Perry Hill Elementary School.
If approved, the district would finance the projects through first mortgage bonds.
A report from Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors showed the tax rate would not be impacted assuming a 5% growth in net assessed value. The annual growth in net assessed value hasn’t dipped below that threshold in NACS since 2016, with yearly growth averaging about 8% over the last decade.
When addressing overcrowding, the demographer recommended NACS prioritize the secondary schools, especially the two middle schools. Both buildings have capacity for 1,000 students and are each expected to exceed that threshold within two years.
NACS plans to build another middle school with capacity for 1,000 students. The footprint would be similar to Carroll and Maple Creek middle schools, but officials are adjusting the internal layout to better meet today’s educational needs, said Brandon Bitting, assistant superintendent for safety and operations.
A location for the proposed 185,500-square-foot school hasn’t been announced. The project’s nearly $101 million budget includes money for a potential land purchase, Chief Financial Officer Brandon Basham said.
He noted construction costs have gotten more expensive in the five years since NACS began work on Aspen Meadow Elementary School, which cost about $220 per square foot. The district is budgeting $434 per square foot for the new middle school, he said, indicating that represents hard costs, or those related to construction.
The $52.4 million high school project would support 70,000 square feet in additions and 25,000 square feet in renovations. Along with gaining nearly 30 classrooms and support spaces, the work would expand the cafeteria and include a new weight room and media center.
The $18 million central office project includes renovations to Perry Hill.
Spaces now dedicated to employees including the superintendent, assistant superintendent and business manager would undergo renovations so that the elementary school would gain four classrooms.
Barker has said the administrative building will likely remain on its current campus, which is near Coldwater and Union Chapel roads along with Oak View Elementary School and Maple Creek.
The proposed timelines show construction for each project would begin in February or March. The middle school would be done in June 2026 while the other projects would be finished in 2025.
The maximum cost totals $178 million because it also includes about $6.5 million in issuance costs, which include appraisals, title insurance, school counsel and the financial adviser.
Monday’s hearing generated no public comment. Another is set for 6 p.m. May 22 in the Perry Hill gymnasium, 13121 Coldwater Road. Attendees should enter through Door 2.
The board is expected to take action after the hearing.
Completing the initiative under the district’s current debt service approach and without a referendum is an outlier, board President Kent Somers said.
“I think we’re headed in the right direction here,” he added.