At a glance

New middle school

Budget: $101 million

Timeline: Construction would begin in February or March 2024 with completion in June 2026.

Carroll High School improvements

Budget: $52.4 million

Timeline: Construction would begin in February or March 2024 with the addition completed by May 2025. Renovations would be finished by December 2025.

New central office, Perry Hill renovation

Budget: $18 million

Timeline: Construction on the new central office would begin in February or March 2024 with completion in May 2025. Renovations at Perry Hill Elementary School would begin summer 2025.