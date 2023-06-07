A Northwest Allen County Schools student is expected to be honored at the Statehouse Friday for his math smarts.
Caleb Chen, a Maple Creek Middle School sixth grader, scored among the top 5% in a statewide contest through the Indiana Council of Teachers of Mathematics, a district news release said Wednesday.
Chen tied with two other students for second place in the pre-algebra category by answering 39 of 40 questions correctly, the release said. The council indicated nearly 150 students competed in that division of the Indiana State Math Contest, and only one scored 100%.
Plaques are awarded to the top three finishers, or more in the event of a tie. Students finishing in the top 5% by exam category receive medals.
Maple Creek teacher Dawn Burrough said her pride in Chen extends beyond his performance in the competition.
"He is an amazing role model who is highly respected by his peers," she said in a statement, describing Chen as patient and dependable. "If a student is not understanding a topic in math, he is one of the first to offer help to any student in need. I could not be more proud of Caleb in all he has accomplished this year."
The tests were held at nine universities, including Purdue University Fort Wayne.
The contest included four other categories – algebra I, which had 126 competitors; geometry, 91 competitors; algebra II, 35 competitors; and comprehensive, 51 competitors, according to the council.
Chen's mother, Chao Chen, told NACS her son has always had a keen interest in math. He was invited to join the sixth grade accelerated math curriculum as a fifth grader involved in the district's high-ability program, the release said.
Visit https://indianactm.org/mathcontest for past state math contest exams and answer keys.