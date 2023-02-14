Racism won’t be tolerated at Northwest Allen County Schools, Superintendent Wayne Barker reiterated Monday, days after a threatening photo circulated among students on social media.
He vowed the district will hold those responsible accountable.
“If we can prove guilt in these situations, we will use the maximum punishments that we can to send messages that these things are not going to be tolerated,” Barker said, addressing the issue at the end of the school board meeting.
Barker didn’t elaborate about the threat, but he told parents in an email Friday that a disturbing photo of a Carroll High School student with a firearm was circulating on social media. He said the district adamantly opposes such racist and violent comments.
He told parents Friday that the preliminary investigation suggested the threat wasn’t the work of the student in the photo and noted that social media posts and photos can be easily manipulated and rapidly shared. He said Monday that it was unclear whether the post came from inside or outside the school.
“I feel for our students of color that had to feel that threat,” said Barker, who is white. “I can’t really put myself in their shoes to walk through our schools and have a threat like that made.”
Minority students constitute 20% of NACS’ enrollment, which is about 8,200. Carroll’s demographics are similar.
Barker further expounded on race and racial issues in response to comments made during the public participation portion of the meeting.
“How much longer can we continue to tell the white kids that they’re oppressors and Black kids that you’re suppressed by birth before it causes serious issues?” asked parent Travis Striggle, claiming to have seen such examples in his daughters’ elementary and middle school assignments.
Striggle didn’t specifically mention critical race theory, but his assertions are similar to those who oppose that academic framework, which analyzes American history through the lens of racism. It centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and that those institutions maintain the dominance of white people.
Opponents say the theory divides society by defining people as oppressors and oppressed based on their race. They call it an attempt to rewrite American history and make white people believe they are inherently racist.
Barker denied Striggle’s allegations.
“It’s not a part of our culture to teach white students that they’re inherently racist because they’re born white,” Barker said. “And we’re not teaching students of color that they can’t achieve something because (of their race).” He encouraged families to report any incident that indicates otherwise.
Barker is optimistic that recent events will lead to positive change.
“I hope we can come out of this and build a culture that’s even more protective and more allowed to be able to even have conversations about race,” he said.
He added that students need to be equipped to handle questions about prejudice, race and bias because such issues are prevalent.
“That hasn’t been because of a curriculum that’s been taught,” Barker said. “It’s due to ignorance and other things like that. We’re an educational institution, and we are obligated to try to correct that.”