Northwest Allen County Schools will build a third middle school to address overcrowding, officials announced after considering three other options.
The board on Monday also formalized its intention for Moake Park Group to provide architectural services for the new school, which will have a scope and design similar to the existing middle schools. Its location hasn't been determined.
Other proposed solutions involved renovating and expanding Carroll and Maple Creek middle schools and building either one or two intermediate schools serving grades five and six.
Kristi Schlatter, board secretary, described the new middle school option as the most cost-effective.
"Of the options," she said, "it also best met our needs for the long run."
Board member Darren Vogt told families to prepare for redistricting.
"That's never fun, never easy, and people are somewhat sensitive to that," he said.
NACS is preparing for building projects because a demographer told the 8,200-student district last fall to expect enrollment to increase by more than 800 students in the next decade. The demographer recommended NACS prioritize the middle and high schools.
Barton-Coe-Vilamaa Architects & Engineers has pitched an estimated $46.3 million high school renovation and addition project. The board on Monday formalized its intention to hire the firm for such architectural services.