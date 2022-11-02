With Northwest Allen County Schools enrollment forecasted to increase by more than 800 students in the next decade, a demographer recommends the middle and high schools get top priority.
Decisions about building another school for NACS' youngest students can wait.
"A ninth elementary? Maybe," Jerome McKibben of McKibben Demographic Research told the school board Monday. "But you won't have to make that decision until '25 or '26."
McKibben's forecast shows NACS will have 8,996 students in the 2032-33 academic year. That's 859 more students than it has now, he said, and most of that forecasted growth will happen in the next five years.
Statewide, McKibben said, 75% of school districts are expected to lose enrollment in the next decade.
Future NACS boards must address the middle schools. The two buildings are full now, he said, and enrollment for grades six, seven and eight is forecasted to climb to nearly 2,200 students, from about 1,950.
"Where you put that middle school is your bigger problem," McKibben said, "and it better be up north."
He told the board to bank on increases at the high school, too. His forecast shows about 2,900 high school students in 10 years compared to about 2,550 now.
Decisions about another elementary school will be tied to housing turnover among baby boomers, the economy and the interest rate for a 30-year fixed home mortgage, McKibben said. He noted the board will have more demographic and economic information by 2025.
McKibben said the district's priorities are clear: "Middle school, high school, ninth elementary, in that order."