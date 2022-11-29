Developing a "North Star" for Northwest Allen County Schools won't happen for free.
The board agreed Monday to hire an education consulting firm for about $98,000 – a cost Superintendent Wayne Barker described as a worthy investment in the strategic planning process. He further justified the expense by noting it's small compared to the district's overall budget, which was advertised as $96 million for 2023.
Barker aims to have a strategic plan – the district's "North Star" – in place by the end of summer, in time for the start of next academic year. Leading NACS through a strategic planning process is among the goals Barker and the school board set for his superintendency.
Barker has spearheaded such efforts elsewhere without outside assistance, but he said that isn't ideal at Northwest Allen, where he is still new to his role. His previous districts were also smaller than NACS, which has about 8,100 students and 1,200 employees.
"This is a large district, and a lot has happened," Barker said, referencing the division in recent years. "We need to be sensitive to that."
Education Elements, the consulting firm, has worked with more than 200 districts and networks and 950 schools nationwide, Barker said. He noted the firm came highly recommended from his colleagues statewide.
Representatives from Education Elements said it's important to include many perspectives through methods such as surveys, focus groups and forums.
It's clear the community wants to give NACS input, Barker said, and engaging stakeholders in this process shows them the district wants their feedback.
"We want to know what the journey of a learner looks like from kindergarten through 12th grade for a Northwest Allen County student," Barker said. "What do parents want that to look like? What do our stakeholders want that to look like? What do people who live in our community who no longer have children (in NACS) want that to look like? What do they want from our schools? The only way we can truly get that is to work with a neutral party."
In other business, Barker provided a brief update about the district's plan to address student growth.
NACS has asked Moake Park Group to present possibilities on Dec. 12 for the middle schools, Barker said. This includes options for an intermediate school, additions and renovations, and building a third middle school.
Barton-Coe-Vilamaa will present ideas to manage growth at Carroll High School later, perhaps in January, Barker said.