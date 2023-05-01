Officials confiscated an unloaded gun from a Southwest Allen County Schools student today after administrators were alerted the boy might be in possession of such a weapon, Superintendent Park Ginder said.
No ammunition was found during a school resource officer's search of the Summit Middle School student and his book bag.
"The student made no threats and did not indicate an intent to harm anyone in the school building," Ginder said in an email to SACS families.
More than 850 students are enrolled at Summit, which is at Homestead and Aboite Center roads across from Homestead High School.
The district's safety procedures worked smoothly and efficiently, which happened about 1 p.m., spokeswoman Stacey Fleming said.
"We are thankful for those who notified staff of the presence of the weapon and the quick response of our school resource officers," Ginder told families.
The student will face the district's disciplinary procedures, Ginder said by phone, declining to elaborate about the specifics. He said local law enforcement is involved.
Ginder and Fleming said the incident underscores the importance of students notifying a trusted adult about anything they see or hear that makes them feel unsafe or uncomfortable. They encouraged parents to remind their children to speak up.
"It matters," Fleming said, describing students as schools' eyes and ears.