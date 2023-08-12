Allen County’s four school districts once asked drivers to remember three words when approaching school buses with their flashing lights activated: Slow. Stop. Stay.
The instructions were the basis of a public service initiative targeting the widespread problem of drivers illegally passing school buses – behavior that happened nearly 200 times each school day in Allen County before the campaign’s August 2019 launch.
Stop-arm violations remain a problem four years later. The most recent data shows 215 bus drivers in Fort Wayne Community Schools, East Allen County Schools and Southwest Allen County Schools collectively reported 159 violations in a single day last spring.
Statewide, about 2,100 violations were tallied by more than 6,000 drivers in 195 districts during the April 25 statewide count, according to the Indiana State Police. When multiplied by 180 school days, that one-day total exceeds 386,000 potential violations throughout the academic year.
Each violation represents a potential fatal crash and prison sentence.
School and law enforcement officials are urging drivers to stay alert near bus stops and in school zones as the new academic year begins. Northwest Allen County Schools will start classes Wednesday, about a week after the other local districts welcomed students.
FWCS alone transported about 10,500 students by bus last academic year.
“Ensuring school bus safety is a top priority,” FWCS spokesman Scott Murray said by email. “Please be patient and allow extra time while drivers are loading and unloading buses.”
Know the rules
Drivers should slow and prepare to stop when a school bus’s overhead lights are flashing yellow, officials said.
Most vehicles must stop when the lights turn red and the stop arm extends.
In Indiana, drivers on roads divided by a non-drivable median – such as grass or a concrete wall – must stop only if they are traveling in the same direction as the bus, Lt. Tony Maze of the Fort Wayne Police Department said.
For all other roads, drivers in both directions must stop.
That applies to multi-lane roads that have center turn lanes, including Illinois Road in Southwest Allen County Schools. The district, which has nearly 5,000 bus riders, has stops along the busy east-west thoroughfare because some intersecting streets lack turnaround areas for school buses, said Mike Martin, transportation director.
Stop-arm violations are common on Illinois Road and on north-south artery Hadley Road – especially between the train tracks and Covington Road, Martin said.
He blamed the behavior on ignorance of the law and distracted driving.
Maze agreed that distracted driving – which includes using a phone and drinking coffee – can be a problem, even in housing additions.
“If you’re distracted, you’re not going to see the bus or see the child,” Maze said.
SACS bus drivers report violators via their radios and provide a description of the offending vehicle, when possible, Martin said. The district forwards the information to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department so problem areas can be addressed with targeted enforcement.
The Fort Wayne Police Department receives similar information from FWCS, Maze said, but targeting hotspots can be difficult because of the variables involved, such as an officer visiting the bus stop on a day the rider is home sick.
Enforcement
More than 200 police agencies statewide, including the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, are increasing patrols this month to prevent stop-arm violations, speeding and other forms of reckless driving near school buses and in school zones.
Sgt. Adam Griffith of the local sheriff’s department stressed that illegally passing a stopped school bus could have fatal consequences.
In October 2018, a 9-year-old girl and her 6-year-old twin brothers were killed as they crossed Indiana 25 to board a school bus. The crash in Rochester also seriously injured a fourth student.
“Nothing is worth the risk,” Griffith said in a statement. “We need every driver to pay attention because children’s lives are on the line.”
Disregarding a school bus stop arm is a Class A infraction. Violators could pay a fine of up to $10,000 and have their license suspended for up to 90 days for the first offense or up to one year for the second, the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute said in a news release.
In cases of bodily injury, the offense becomes a Class 6 felony. Potential consequences include six months to 2 1/2 years behind bars, the release said, adding the charges and sentences are harsher for fatalities.
The sheriff’s department’s overtime patrols are funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through grants administered by the criminal justice institute. Statewide, patrols supported by these grants netted 288 stop-arm violations in 2021 and 201 in 2020, according to the agency’s website.
The Fort Wayne Police Department didn’t apply for the grant but conducted a similar six-week safety blitz with the New Haven Police Department in the spring, Maze said. The agencies issued 54 citations for disregarding the stop-arm.
Maze said it’s impossible to know how many more drivers might have illegally passed school buses if the squad car wasn’t nearby.
“We didn’t know how many we deterred,” Maze said. “Bottom line, that’s the goal. Keeping the kids safe.”